Viacom's MTV Unit Gets New HR Head: Good News For Freelancers?

Viacom has promoted Catherine Houser to run HR for its MTVN unit (that is – most of Viacom except for its Paramount studio). JoAnne Adams Griffith, a 21-year Viacom vet, will leave “to pursue an independent consulting practice”, a company release says.

The question for Viacom’s many freelancers and “permalancers” — what does this mean for us? Viacom freelancers, you may recall, kicked up a ruckus last month after the company announced that it would cut back a big chunk of their benefits package. After a few days, the company agreed to pull back on some of the cuts and delay others, though from what we can tell it didn’t make huge concessions.

Anyway, our understanding was that most of these cutbacks were done at the urging of new payroll/HR vendor that Viacom had started working with. Our question for Viacom and its workforce: Does the new HR boss mean that the company has a new HR policy? Or should we expect more of the same? Drop us a line at tips or leave a comment below.

