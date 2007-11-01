Viacom's MTV: Thanks Yet Again, Britney

MTV’s various sites have streamed 1 million previews of Britney Spears’ new album, which the network says is a record, Digital Music News reports. That’s certainly good news for MTV — pretty much anything Britney has done recently has been good for MTV — but it’s hard to say what it will mean for sales of Britney’s Blackout.

Digital Music News argues that the streams represent strong demand for the album, which went on sale yesterday. Without knowing more about what MTV is classifying as a “stream,” it’s hard to assess that argument. If MTV.com visitors are listening to the preview tracks all the way through–and then replaying them–then Britney and her label, Sony-BMG, may well have a hit. If they’re just listening to one song (or less), it’s likely to be a disappointment.

