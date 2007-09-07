Viacom: We Really, Really Like The Web.

Last month Viacom used a new deal with the South Park creators to remind us that they’re a cool company that loves the Web — don’t let that Google lawsuit fool you! And in case you’ve forgotten, they’re reminding us today with an announcement: They are building two dozen new web sites for some of their brands!



Included in that total: A new website for the Daily Show, the South Park site announced last month, and, um, MTV Ukraine, which launched this week. By the end of the year, Viacom threatens/promises, they’ll have 300 sites up and running. Release.

Related: Viacom’s South Park Deal: Less Than Meets The Eye

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.