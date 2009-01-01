Viacom Using Arch Enemy YouTube To Get Time Warner Message Out (GOOG)

Never mind Viacom’s $1 billion lawsuit against YouTube. Today, Google’s (GOOG) video site is Viacom’s friend, as it looks for support in its battle against Time Warner Cable (TWC), the no. 2 cable provider.



Viacom wants more money for its cable channels, and if it doesn’t get it, it’s threatening to turn 19 of its channels off for Time Warner subscribers. “Call Time Warner now,” the commercial begs.



It looks like Viacom didn’t upload the video — the user is named laweekly2, which seems to be Hollywood columnist Nikki Finke.

But either way, Viacom is benefiting from YouTube’s eyeballs today — we doubt they’ll ask YouTube to take this one down.

