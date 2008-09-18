Viacom: Our Video Views Are Going Up And comScore Data Is Bogus

Earlier today we posted what seemed to us to be an amazing stat: Big video sites across the Web have shrunk over the past year, even as the overall market for video is going up. Among those showing less video today on the Web than they did a year ago: Viacom, Disney, ESPN, Veoh, Yahoo and Comcast.



Now we’re hearing from several of the big sites themselves, and they’ve all got the same response: comScore is wrong.

Viacom says while it uses comScore’s Media Metrix data for unique Web visitors, and considers it reliable, comScore’s video data is way off, and that Viacom stopped subscribing to it earlier this year. Why? The company says comScore’s panel doesn’t count Macs and can’t distinguish between different types of streams from different URLs, which leads to undercounting. (comScore confirms they don’t measure Macs, but say it doesn’t impact their projections.)

Instead, Viacom points us to Nielsen’s Video Census, which they like much more. Video Census has only been around since February making year-to-year comparisons impossible. But since February, Nielsen shows Viacom’s video streams up 33% from 235 million to 312 million.

comScore Video Metrix has Viacom up over the same period, but not as much. According to comScore, Viacom grew 13% — from 304.4 million streams in February to 246.4 million in July. That sounds good, but according to comScore, Viacom served 389.8 million streams in July 2007.

So. Veoh, Disney, Yahoo, et al: Anyone else want to provide alternatives to comScore’s numbers? We’ll be happy to publish them.

