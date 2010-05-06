Viacom Offered To Buy Facebook For $1.5 Billion

Back in 2005, Michael Wolf, president of Viacom’s MTV Networks, tried to convince Mark Zuckerberg to sell Facebook. According to Fortune’s excerpt from David Kirkpatrick’s upcoming book, The Facebook Effect, Michael offered $800 million cash, with a payout that could reach as much as $1.5 billion.



Mark declined at a restaurant in Palo Alto, shortly after he’d shown Michael his messy one bedroom apartment.

He said, “You just saw my apartment. I don’t really need any money. And anyway, I don’t think I’m ever going to have an idea this good again.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.