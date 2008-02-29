Viacom: No Recession, Here, Either

Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman Jr. joins the chorus of media moguls who say their business has been unscathed by a slowing economy. Ad sales grew 9% last quarter, and Viacom is expecting the same for Q1, he says on a Viacom’s Q4 earnings call. He then pauses for emphasis: “To date, the economy has not impacted our ad sales.”



But, Philippe adds: If there does happen to be a recession, they’re ok, too, since Viacom isn’t advertising dependent, and people will still go to movies, etc.

