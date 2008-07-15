Viacom - Google: No Deal On YouTube Logs, Yet

Google and Viacom lawyers held a long conference call to hash out details on transfer of YouTube data today. The result? Nothing.



No word on what scuttled an agreement today, but people familar with the discussion said both sides went in hopeful that something could get resolved. This is separate from Viacom’s demand that it be provided with the viewing and upload history of YouTube employees, a much stickier proposition. Sorting that out will likely require another appearance before Judge Stanton.

