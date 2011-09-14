TROUBLE AT MTV: Viacom Exec Accused Of Taking Cash Kickbacks From Advertisers

A top Viacom exec allegedly doled out discounted MTV advertising for cash kickbacks.



Brian Fays joined MTV Networks during a period of ad sales surge in 2005.

Now, he’s accused of offering slashed prices to direct-response advertisers — think spots for call-and-order products like skincare lines and DVD or music CD collections — in exchange for personal payment.

Fays departed the company over a month ago.

Viacom allegedly became aware of the activity when an advertiser worth $200 million a year to the company came to them directly.

But they haven’t released a statement yet, and declined to comment to us.

