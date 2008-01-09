Viacom Digital Deals,: DailyMotion, Veoh (Finally), 3 More

Viacom has been blowing air-kisses to DailyMotion and Veoh since last fall, so it’s not a surprise to see the company finally ink a deal with two video-sharing sites. Also inked: deals with GoFish, iMeem, MeeVee. Details are sparse but PaidContent has a couple: Per usual, the sites will work to take down non-approved Viacom content; Viacom will sell the ad inventory, and Staci Kramer estimates that Philippe Dauman’s company will keep 70% of revenue.

