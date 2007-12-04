US

Viacom: DailyMotion, Veoh Deals Coming Soon?

Peter Kafka

Viacom’s Philippe Dauman did his best not to make news during his chat at the UBS conference this afternoon, but he did offer up one tidbit: VIA has “several” digital distribution deals in the works, “with both major companies and smaller companies in the next several weeks leading up to [digital tech extravaganza] CES.”

We have a good guess about two of the partners Viacom is working with: DailyMotion and Veoh. As we’ve noted before, the company has gone out of its way to praise the video-sharing sites, even while others have complained that they’re violating copyright.

For instance, here’s Sumner Redstone at the Nov. 8 Dow Jones media conference: “User generated sites like DailyMotion and Veoh have joined with the largest video content creators to move forward in a collaborative way that respects all of our interests.” Expect to hear something soon.

Related: Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman at UBS
We Like Copyright Law — and Veoh, DailyMotion

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us viacom video