Viacom CEO's Kid Has New Gig: Startup Founder

Last fall Philippe Dauman, Jr. went to work for Google as a “Strategic Partner Development Associate”. This struck some folks as odd, given that his dad, Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman, is suing Google for $1 billion.



Our understanding is that Google is an intense, go-go workplace, but apparently Philippe Jr. has some free time on his hands. He’s co-founded Yuzu Music, a NY-based startup.

Philippe tells us that he’s sticking around at Google; his job at Yuzu will be to connect CEO Dale Park, a Yale buddy, with potential investors. Dale is a former assistant to William Morris COO Wayne Kabak, and has also worked for former Beatles and Rolling Stones manager Allen Klein. It’s a clubby company: Financial advisor Dale Krieger, whose son worked with Dale Park at WMA, is chairman.

Oh. What’s Yuzu? It’s “slated for launch in early 2008”, and is supposed provide artists with digital tools to help them distribute their music and build a fan base. Yuzu plans on using the platform to find up-and-coming acts, and invest in the most promising ones.

