Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman elected chairman as Sumner Redstone steps down

Jethro Nededog
Philippe Dauman ViacomLarry Busacca/Getty Images

Amid opposition, Philippe Dauman has been elected chairman of Viacom, Inc., replacing Sumner Redstone.

Dauman has been the Chief Executive Officer and President of Viacom, Inc. since September 5, 2006.

On Wednesday, following the election of Les Moonves to CBS Corp. chairman, Shari Redstone, Sumner’s daughter and vice chairman of Viacom, suggested the board go with someone more independent than Dauman.

More to come…

