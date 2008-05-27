Viacom And Google: Still Paying Lawyers In YouTube Suit (GOOG)

Via the AP, a reminder that Viacom and Google are still paying expensive attorneys to push paper back and forth in the YouTube lawsuit. Most recent update: Last month, Viacom reiterated claims that Google is violating its copyright; on Friday, Google said that it’s not. Also, it says Viacom “threatens the way hundreds of millions of people legitimately exchange information, news, entertainment and political and artistic expression.” Etc.



We continue to believe that this is not a fight about grand principles but a straightforward dispute about dollars, and will eventually get resolved out of court. In the meantime, here’s an excellent Daily Show clip re: the good people of West Virginia. It’s been up on YouTube for more than a week, but we usually find that a few hours after we post these examples, they get removed. So enjoy while you can — or go to Viacom’s Daily Show site, where they’ve got the whole thing.



