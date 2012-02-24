A Street Artist Is Carving Portraits Of Evicted Tenants Onto Buildings In Shanghai

Alexandre Farto, aka Vhils

Photo: VHILS, Shanghai, 2012, courtesy 18 Gallery – Magda Danysz

The 24-year-old Portuguese street artist Vhils has taken to the streets of Shanghai with a new exhibition of outdoor murals etched into the walls of crumbling buildings.The works depict tenants who were evicted from the buildings shortly before their demolition, according to Shanghaiist.



The tools of the artists, whose real name is Alexandre Farto, include chisels, hammers, and power drills. His work will be on display in Shanghai during the month of April; his gallery has been kind enough to share some images with us.

