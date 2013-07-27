VH1 Made A Biopic About The Lives And Times Of 'TLC'

There’s new reason to get “Don’t go chasing waterfalls,” stuck in your head.



VH1 released a trailer for its biopic on the 90s girl group TLC. It’s crazy, sexy, cool, and super nostalgic.

“Crazy Sexy Cool: The TLC Story” follows the humble beginnings of Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, and their rocket to hip-hop fame.

The Grammy Award-winning musical trio formed in 1990 and produced top-selling tracks including, “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” and “Creep.” Their second studio album, “CrazySexyCool,” sold more than 23 million copies, making TLC the first girl group in history to be awarded diamond status.

The trailer shows stars Lil Mama (Left Eye), Keke Palmer (Chilli), and Drew Sidora (T-Boz) sporting the group’s iconic scrunchies, condom eye patches, and oversized neon clothes, while reenacting their most memorable music videos.

The movie marks the network’s first foray into scripted film.

“TLC are truly music pioneers and this movie is a fantastic way to expand our scripted push by combining our audience’s passion for music with their love of story,” Jeff Olde, executive vice president of original programming and production, said in a statement.

“Crazy Sexy Cool: The TLC Story” premieres on VH1 on October 21.

Watch the trailer:

