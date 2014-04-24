A New Anti-Bullying Ad Doesn't Actually Encourage People To Stop Bullying

VH1 has made a new anti-bullying PSA that doesn’t discourage people from bullying so much as it tries to convince victims that being bullied isn’t so bad.

In a funny, short music video by the ad agency Del Campo Saatchi & Saatchi, we see four young boys and a girl enduring all the cliches of middle-school torture.

One boy gets a “swirly” …

And has his pants pulled down …

And another gets whipped with towels in the locker room.

But throughout all this seemingly miserable treatment, the victims in the ad are singing a modified version of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”



Why? Because these nerds know that one day, the people flushing their heads down the toilet will be their employees. And when the nerds are the bosses, the bullies are really going to get it.

As the children put it in their new lyrics: “You’ll never get a single raise. You’ll get the same pay ’till the end of your unhappy days/And behind your tiny desk, you’ll be saying your regrets. You’ll be my pet!”

Check it out:

In a sense, the video’s message of empowerment is similar to that of the “It Gets Better” campaign that encourages LGBTQ youth not to let their tormentors get the better of them.

But while those ads acknowledge the misery of being bullied, VH1’s video seems to make light of the situation as something children will look back on and laugh about when they’re older.

