The Top 15 Albums Of The Year According To VH1's President

When he’s not planning your next favourite reality TV show, VH1’s President, Tom Calderone has his ear to the ground listening to great music all year.



Calderone is also busy planning events like VH1’s Divas supershow, celebrating the best women in music, which airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

As we prepare to usher in a new year, Calderone shared with Business Insider his personal top 15 albums of 2012.

Listed in alphabetical order:

Ab-Soul: “Control System” Alt J: “An Awesome Wave” B.o.B: “Strange Clouds” Cat Power: “Sun” Exitmusic: “Passage” Grizzly Bear: “Shields” Ingrid Michaelson: “Human Again” Japandroids: “Celebration Rock” Jesse Ware: “Devotion” Metric: “Synthetica” Muse: “The 2nd Law” Of Monsters and Men – “My Head Is An Animal” The Shins: “Port of Morrow” Sleigh Bells: “Reign of Terror” XX: “Co-Exist”

Honorable Mentions:

Rage Against the Machine: XX – 20th Anniversary Special Edition (Best re-issue)

The Psychic Paramount: II (brings back the power of an opening band)

The Lone Bellow: (if the new CD matches the live performances….wow)

Girl Talk: All Day/Chopped and Screwed (masterpiece!)

