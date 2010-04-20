VH1 Debuting 44 New Reality Shows

Photo: AP

VH1 has 44 flavours of reality for TV addicts this year. The Viacom-owned network announced a slate of new unscripted shows. Their target audience, which they like to call “Gen Mix,” are souring to trashier fare like “Rock of Love” and “flavour of Love.”



That audience, according to VH1, includes “the young adults who make up the tail-end of Generation X and the very beginning of Gen Y or the Millennials, covering the ages between 25 and 34.”

“As much as they’ve enjoyed the ‘Love’ franchise, our audience was getting a little fatigued by all those manufactured reality shows,” said Tom Calderone, VH1’s president. “They want more authenticity in their reality, which isn’t to say that it can’t be comedic and light.”

So VH1 plans to bring on more music programming. Their signature Behind the Music series will have profiles of Courtney Love, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Eve, Jennifer Lopez and DMX. (Here are a few more suggestions, VH1!). Rapper 50 Cent is appearing in a documentary series called “50’s Roots,” in which he will travel to the Deep South “in search of his family’s slave lineage.”

We pulled out some highlights from VH1’s full roster of original shows, and narrowed down the descriptions to the basics:

“You’re Cut Off!” – What happens when you take nine spoiled young women and completely cut them off from shopping, mani-pedis and bottle service? This new series answers that when these women are removed from all cash and conveniences, forced to live as normal people do and encouraged to become productive members of society. Also known as “spoiled rotten rehab.” Premieres Monday, June 14 at 9 PM ET/PT

“Money Hungry” – In the spirit of VH1’s successful “Celebrity Fit Club” series, 10 overweight teams of two will risk losing $10,000 of their own money if they don’t drop the pounds. Premieres summer 2010.

“My Big Friggin Wedding” – Five couples plan and execute the wildest weddings anyone has ever seen.

“Wedding Wars” – Engaged couples compete for a dream wedding.

“Diary of a Hip Hop Girlfriend” – An 8-part series that follows women who are in relationships with big name rappers.

“Fantasia for Real 2” – Season 2 of “Fantasia For Real” will stay with recording artist, Broadway star and single mother Fantasia as she balances her complicated personal life with her desire to connect with her fans through music.

Eva Longoria’s “Beso: Waiting on Fame” – A series about the real stories of people waiting ON the famous…while waiting to BECOME famous. It takes place in Eva Longoria Parker’s Hollywood restaurant BESO.

“Estranged with Dr. Drew” – Dr. Drew Pinsky goes back to his roots and takes on couples who are on the edge of estrangement.

