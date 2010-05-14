Vevo's First Live Stream Comes This Saturday And It's 'The National'

Vevo and YouTube will stream a live concert by The National this Saturday night (May 15th) at 8 PM ET.



This won’t be YouTube’s first foray into live-streaming. Just last year, they broadcasted U2 from the Rose Bowl. However, this will be the first time that Vevo — the video JV owned by the music industry, with help from YouTube — will be involved.

With Vevo on board, the concert on Saturday could mark the beginning of more live concerts to stream on YouTube.

Here’s the promo featuring The National:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.