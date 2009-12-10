Vevo's First Day Is Not Going So Well

The music industry is pretty good at throwing parties for itself, as evidenced by last night’s bash to celebrate the launch of its video site Vevo.



Digital music, on the other hand, remains a challenging space, as evidenced by Vevo’s busted launch today. The site has been buggy all morning, and when we go there now, we get a “Runtime Error” screen. An ominous start to say the least.

Vevo tweeted that the site is being overloaded and they’re working on it.

No worries. YouTube is working, so you can still go there for music videos. May we recommend “Lipgloss” by Pulp? The video is branded with Vevo’s logo. (YouTube is providing back end support for Vevo.)

