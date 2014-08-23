Tour The Offices Of Music Video Giant Vevo, Where Employees Enjoy Private Concerts Every Week

Music and video streaming service Vevo is one of the biggest sites out there.

According to ComScore data for July, Vevo is the fifth most popular destination on the Internet, behind only Google, Facebook, AOL, and Yahoo. Vevo’s artist channels are also among the most subscribed-to on YouTube.

Vevo is an amazing place to work, too. Major artists are constantly stopping by the company’s New York City headquarters for interviews and in-office performances, and employees often get to meet and take pictures with them.

We recently paid a visit to Vevo to check out the facilities for ourselves.

