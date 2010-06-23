Vevo Music Videos Taken Off YouTube's Most Viewed Lists

*Update: Vevo music videos are back on YouTube’s “Most Viewed” lists. We are still waiting to hear back from YouTube to comment on the matter.

Ever since it’s launch in December 2009, Vevo music videos have dominated the “Most Viewed” lists on YouTube.

Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” (231 M) and Justin Bieber’s “Baby” (208 M) are the top 2 most watched videos on YouTube, but according to their all-time “Most Viewed” videos page, “Charlie bit my finger – again!” takes the top spot.

No comment from YouTube, but it might be because the staggering number of music videos on the “Most Viewed” lists took away from the amateur feel of YouTube.

