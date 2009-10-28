Vevo Lands AT&T As Its First Advertiser

Music video startup Vevo announced that it has signed up AT&T as its first advertiser.



There’s no word on how much the deal was worth, but a Vevo rep says it’s a “long term” deal. She also says Vevo will be announcing more advertisers in the near future.

AT&T says it’s a paid advertising/sponsorship deal, and it will promote Vevo across all its platforms on the web and on mobile.

Vevo is commonly called a Hulu-for-music. It’s a partnership between Google/YouTube and major music labels. It recently received a $300 million valuation after Abu Dhabi Media Company invested in the JV.

Expect the service to roll out in December.

