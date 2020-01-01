This personal shopper gets paid to source sold-out, high-end fashion items for celebrities – here's how she does it

If you’ve ever had a stroke of genius that you decided wasn’t worth acting on, let Gabriel Waller‘s story be the push you need to reconsider.

The personal shopper only launched her business back in 2018, yet she quickly became the go-to person for A-listers and high-profile public figures alike, sourcing clothing and accessories direct from the runway, or entirely sold-out to the general public.

“I regularly think back to those early days and remember the excitement of taking those small leaps of faith,” Waller explains. “Being able to move into my first coworking office space – back then, that was a huge jump for me, from a financial perspective, but I did it and it paid off. Every decision I made was carefully thought out.”

That’s not to say it was an easy decision to leave her full-time job to focus on her ultimate dream, yet it very rarely is.

“I was still working full-time when I started the business,” Waller continues. “Those initial three months I was juggling both my full-time work and the launch of the business. A few months in, I saw the potential that this had, and knew that I needed to dedicate 100% of my time towards it — it was nerve-wracking.”

Waller managed to find a gap in the Australian market that gave her the confidence she needed to back herself entirely.

“I’ve always had a strong desire to think outside of the box, and to step away from what everybody else was doing,” she explains. “I knew that I wanted to create a unique concept, an idea that nobody in Australia was yet doing.

“Luxury personal shopping and product-sourcing, at the time, was prominent in the US, and I discovered quite quickly that it was an untapped market here in Australia.”

After six months worth of research and forming relationships within the industry, Waller launched her product-sourcing business with a small pool of local clients in tow.

“I wasn’t well-known, but I had a vision and I was set from day one to prove myself and my services to my clients… I’m so grateful that they believed in me and trusted in me, as I wouldn’t have been able to get this off the ground without them.”