23 Glamorous Photos From The Star-Studded Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Veuve ClicquotOlivia Munn, Aaron Paul, and Dakota Johnson all came out for the star-studded polo classic.
The 7th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic returned to Liberty State Park this Saturday.
Hollywood stars such as Lupita Nyongo’o and Olivia Munn, designers, socialites, and polo stars were among the thousands of good-looking, well-dressed attendees.
Model Behati Prinsloo threw out the ceremonial ball toss as Team Black Watch played Team Veuve Clicquot.
But it was all about the people watching, anyhow.
Celebrities Dakota Johnson, Julianne Moore, Lupita Nyong'o, Olivia Munn, Behati Prinsloo and Busy Philipps were all in attendance.
'I love day drinking,' Olivia Munn, posing here with Julianne Moore, told the NY Post at the event. 'I think it should be part of everyone's life if you're not driving. Especially in New York. You don't drive anywhere.'
