23 Glamorous Photos From The Star-Studded Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Aly Weisman
Olivia Munn Aaron Paul Dakota Johnson PoloDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Veuve ClicquotOlivia Munn, Aaron Paul, and Dakota Johnson all came out for the star-studded polo classic.

The 7th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic returned to Liberty State Park this Saturday.

Hollywood stars such as Lupita Nyongo’o and Olivia Munn, designers, socialites, and polo stars were among the thousands of good-looking, well-dressed attendees.

Model Behati Prinsloo threw out the ceremonial ball toss as Team Black Watch played Team Veuve Clicquot.

But it was all about the people watching, anyhow.

There were gorgeous views of both the city and Statue of Liberty.

CEO of Veuve Clicquot Jean-Marc Lacave posed with a polo player before the event started.

Celebrities Dakota Johnson, Julianne Moore, Lupita Nyong'o, Olivia Munn, Behati Prinsloo and Busy Philipps were all in attendance.

'I love day drinking,' Olivia Munn, posing here with Julianne Moore, told the NY Post at the event. 'I think it should be part of everyone's life if you're not driving. Especially in New York. You don't drive anywhere.'

'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul, with wife Lauren Parsekian, showed off his new beard.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o looked chic with her wide brimmed hat.

'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Dakota Johnson also went in theme with a hat.

As did E! host Alicia Quarles.

Even men got in on the action!

Dannijo designers Jodie Snyder and Danielle Snyder rocked stylish shades.

As did designer Rebecca Minkoff.

And Cushnie et Ochs co-founder and designer, Carly Cushnie.

Art director/model/mum Julia Restoin Roitfeld stomped divets on the field in Dolce & Gabbana.

Nicky Hilton showed off her Chanel accessories.

Nacho Figueras, Amy Sacco, Delfina Blaquier, and Derek Blasberg were also in attendance.

Guests were treated to an endless chandelier of champagne in the VIP tent.

There was bottle service for those who preferred to sit.

Eggs of all sorts.

And music by DJ Nick Cohen.

Some polo players celebrated flanked by attractive ladies.

Others, such as Nacho Figueras, celebrated his win by guzzling a giant bottle of Veuve Clicquot.

Now that you saw inside the VIP polo match ...

