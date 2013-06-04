Hipsters And Hollywood Merged At The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

More than 7,000 New Yorkers descended upon Liberty Island for Saturday’s sixth annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.
Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, mingled with fellow Hollywood celebs such as Ashley Olsen and polo star Nacho Figueras — who was out of the match on crutches.
But who had time to fully watch the match anyhow when there was so much people watching to do?
This is how guests were greeted before entering the VIP tent during the sixth annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Liberty Island.
Matthew McConaughey kicked-off the day as co-host alongside Nacho Figueras, Delfina Blaquier and President of Veuve Clicquot U.S., Vanessa Kay.
While polo star Figueras was sidelined on crutches, he still cheered along his team with his beautiful wife Delfina Blaquier and their four adorable children.
DJ Mia Moretti and Violinist Caitlin Moe attend the sixth annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on June 1, 2013 in Jersey City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot)
Camila Alves, Ashley Olson and Rosario Dawson were too busy chatting in the VIP tent to watch the match.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.