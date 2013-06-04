Hipsters And Hollywood Merged At The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Aly Weisman
Rosario Dawson, Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey, Nacho Figueras and Ashley Olson polo 2013

More than 7,000 New Yorkers descended upon Liberty Island for Saturday’s sixth annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, mingled with fellow Hollywood celebs such as Ashley Olsen and polo star Nacho Figueras — who was out of the match on crutches.

But who had time to fully watch the match anyhow when there was so much people watching to do?

This is how guests were greeted before entering the VIP tent during the sixth annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Liberty Island.

Everyone was immediately offered delicacies such as caviar and foie gras.

These umbrella-holding models later served Veuve Clicquot champagne.

Matthew McConaughey kicked-off the day as co-host alongside Nacho Figueras, Delfina Blaquier and President of Veuve Clicquot U.S., Vanessa Kay.

While polo star Figueras was sidelined on crutches, he still cheered along his team with his beautiful wife Delfina Blaquier and their four adorable children.

Ashley Olsen was one of the first celebs to arrive. She went for a more hippie look.

Figure skater Sasha Cohen embraced the preppy theme.

As did reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur Lo Bosworth.

Julia Restoin Roitfeld also opted for floral.

Actress Rosario Dawson and model Alek Wek went for darker dresses.

While DJ/model Leigh Lezark kept it light.

As did DJ Harley Viera Newton.

And Victoria's Secret model Anne V.

Designers Miguelina Gambaccini and Timo Weiland went wild.

DJ Mia Moretti and Violinist Caitlin Moe were preppy-punk.

Rapper Theophilus London barely bothered.

And actress Garcelle Beauvais showed off her cute kids.

Wearing a denim jumpsuit, model/actress Dree Hemingway threw out the ceremonial ball toss-in.

Let the games begin!

Camila Alves, Ashley Olson and Rosario Dawson were too busy chatting in the VIP tent to watch the match.

Camila's husband was distracted taking photos.

But the celeb-filled VIP tent was more about the party than the sporting event.

There was an entire buffet devoted to caviar.

Where there were literally buckets of caviar.

And all the fixins'.

Even the cake for dessert was lavishly covered in gold flakes.

Outside of the VIP tent, people paid $150 for a ticket to picnic on the lawn.

It was a scorching hot day. Sun-brellas were key.

Hats came in handy, too.

You saw the pretty people of polo ...

