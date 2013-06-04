Hipsters And Hollywood Merged At The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

More than 7,000 New Yorkers descended upon Liberty Island for Saturday’s sixth annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.



Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, mingled with fellow Hollywood celebs such as Ashley Olsen and polo star Nacho Figueras — who was out of the match on crutches.

But who had time to fully watch the match anyhow when there was so much people watching to do?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.