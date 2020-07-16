Veterinarians answer 12 questions about rabbits that you've always wanted to ask

Jon Nazca/Reuters Rabbits aren’t always the easiest pet to care for.

Insider asked veterinarians to answer common questions about rabbits, popular pets that can be tricky to care for.

It can be dangerous to regularly bathe your rabbit, and they’re not good “starter” pets for young children.

It’s possible to take a pet rabbit on walks and train them to use a litter box.

Many rabbits enjoy living with another rabbit, but both animals should be spayed or neutered.

Even longtime rabbit owners may not know everything about their fluffy pet’s quirks and needs.

To learn more about the animal, Insider spoke to veterinarians to answer some of the most common questions about rabbits that you’ve probably always wanted to ask.

Read on to learn more about what it’s like to have a rabbit as a pet.

Is it safe to walk a rabbit in a harness?

Clemens Peters / EyeEm / Getty Images Some pet owners like to walk their rabbits outside on a harness.

Claudine Sievert, veterinarian and consultant at CatPet, told Insider that it’s usually perfectly safe for owners to walk their rabbit outside using a harness.

“An H-style harness is indispensable if you want to take a rabbit to a safe yard with green grass,” said Sievert. “It’s a great tool to give your pet some freedom while preventing it from running away.”

You’ll want avoid walking your rabbit in an area frequented by wild rabbits – rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHD) is a dangerous, highly contagious infection that can be passed from wild rabbits to domesticated ones.

Can you potty train a rabbit?

Bobby Yip/Reuters Rabbits can be trained to use a litter box.

Sara Ochoa, small animal veterinarian and consultant for DogLab, told Insider that it’s actually quite easy to train a rabbit to use a litter box.

“Rabbits love to keep their space clean and will commonly eliminate in one corner of their cage,” said Ochoa. “The easiest thing to do is simply put a litter box in that corner and they will learn that is the place to go potty.”

In addition, she added, getting your rabbit neutered or spayed is a critical part of potty training, as an intact rabbit will have the urge to mark their territory by urinating in different places.

Should you give a rabbit regular baths?

Marco Bello/Reuters Frequent baths can cause a rabbit to become ill.

Despite their love of digging around in the dirt, pet rabbits should not be bathed regularly.

“Wet rabbits can get cold, suffer from pneumonia, respiratory infections, hypothermia, and other life-threatening conditions,” said Sievert. “Plus it’s a stress that may lead to thrashing and spine damage.”

If you need to clean mud or waste from your rabbit’s fur, try to use as little water as possible. Sievert said she recommends wiping their fur with a damp washcloth or just washing the dirty area.

Are rabbits good “starter” pets for kids?

Lina Bruins / EyeEm / Getty Images Rabbits are fragile animals.

Many families consider adopting a rabbit as a way of preparing children for the greater responsibility of owning a dog or cat.

But Ochoa explained that rabbits actually aren’t ideal pets for small kids.

“Rabbits are not hardy animals. They can get sick very quickly and are very fragile,” Ochoa told Insider. “I never recommend them as pets for a family with kids under the age of 7.”

Is it possible to be allergic to rabbits?

Dean Fosdick/AP Photo Some individuals are allergic to a protein in a rabbit’s saliva.

Amanda Williams, chief veterinarian at Furry Friends Adoption Clinic and Ranch in Florida, told Insider that it’s definitely possible to be allergic to rabbits.

“Interestingly, most people aren’t really allergic to the rabbit’s fur, but to a protein in their saliva and skin cells,” Williams told Insider. “When you pet or touch the rabbit, it spreads this protein and triggers allergies.”

If you suspect you may be allergic to your rabbit, it’s best to consult with your doctor to rule out any other potential causes.

Do rabbits really breed that quickly?

Busakorn Pongparnit/Getty Images Rabbits don’t have a ‘heat’ cycle.

It’s not a myth – rabbits really are some of the animal kingdom’s best breeders.

“Rabbits do breed very quickly,” said Williams. “The average rabbit reaches sexual maturity at three to eight months old and they don’t have a ‘heat’ cycle, so they’re basically ready to mate all the time.”

Generally, a rabbit gestation period is around 30 days. This means that it’s technically possible for a rabbit to give birth to 12 litters a year.

Do rabbits actually have distinct personalities?

Marco Bello/Reuters Many rabbit owners swear that their pets have personalities all their own.

Sievert explained that there is definitely variation between rabbits when it comes to behaviour and preferences.

“Breed has the most significant influence on a domestic rabbit’s personality,” said Sievert. “The bigger the rabbit, the more laid-back it will be.”

Sievert also noted that male rabbits tend to be more relaxed than female ones, and that rabbits that have not been neutered or spayed will likely have a high sex drive.

Do you need to clip your rabbit’s nails?

Reuters If you’re going to trim your rabbit’s claws, be sure to do some research and use special clippers.

Wild rabbits are active enough that their nails are usually kept short through wear and tear, but the vast majority of domesticated rabbits will need their vet or owner to give them regular manicures with special clippers.

“Most rabbits will need to have their nails clipped every two to three months,” said Ochoa. “This prevents them from hurting their feet and developing very long claws.”

That said, many rabbits may need their nails trimmed more frequently so it’s wise to keep a close eye on your pet’s paws.

Is neutering or spaying a rabbit really necessary if you don’t own another rabbit?

Jon Nazca/Reuters Rabbits sometimes require a veterinarian who specialises in small animals.

Even pet owners who only have one bunny should get their rabbit spayed or neutered to avoid long-term health risks.

“All rabbits should be spayed or neutered. This helps decrease the chance of ovarian cancer, which is very high in unspayed rabbits,” Ochoa told Insider. “It also decreases aggressive behaviours.”

According to the Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund, spaying and neutering also helps promote bonding between rabbits who live together in the same hutch.

The ideal time to spay or neuter a rabbit can depend on a rabbit’s sex and breed, but is generally between four and six months.

Can two rabbits live together in the same hutch?

Michael Phillips/Getty Images Many rabbits enjoy living with another rabbit.

Rabbits can cohabitate – and it seems some actually prefer having a roommate.

“Two rabbits can definitely live together. Most actually love having a companion,” Ochoa told Insider. “You just need to make sure that the area or hutch is big enough for both rabbits.”

Rabbits that haven’t been spayed or neutered generally should not live together, as this can lead to unwanted offspring or violent conflict.

What’s the typical lifespan of a domesticated rabbit?

Steven Robinson Pictures/ Getty Images Domesticated rabbits generally live longer than wild ones.

Rabbit owners rejoice – some domesticated rabbits can live for about a decade.

“Most rabbits will live seven to 10 years, but some of the smaller breeds will live even longer,” said Ochoa. “I’ve seen one rabbit that was 15 years old.”

Proper nutrition, exercise, and medical care can help your rabbit maximise its lifespan.

Ideally, what should rabbits be eating?

Joern Pollex/ Getty Imags It’s OK for a rabbit to enjoy a carrot now and then.

Rabbits like to have a mix of foods available to them in their hutch – and, yes, that includes the occasional carrot.

“Hay, vegetables, pellets, as well as fresh water will make your rabbit healthy and happy,” said Williams. “Rabbits who are fed an appropriate diet are less likely to graze on unhealthy or toxic foods.”

But keep in mind that some produce, like avocados, can be highly toxic to rabbits. Always consult with your vet before introducing a new food to your pet.

