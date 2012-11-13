Veterans Wish They Got This Kind Of Respect Every Day

The annual New York City Veterans Day parade took place yesterday in Manhattan. While veterans and civilians celebrated the service of our men and women in the military, we decided to ask some of the veterans themselves where and how they served and what it was like to come back from war.



Watch below to see what they said.

Produced by Robert Libetti

