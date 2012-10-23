Veterans Say The Economy Is A Bigger Security Risk Than Terrorists

Photo: toddwshaffer | Flickr

A recent poll conducted by nonpartisan veteran’s advocacy group has found that veterans believe that the American economy is the biggest threat to national security.The poll, reported by Politico, placed ‘foreign terror groups’ in second, followed by traditional powers, debt, military cuts, and cyberwarfare. The group Concerned Veterans for America sponsored the poll, while the Winston Group actually conducted it.



It should be noted that veterans are the group facing service-wide personnel cuts and $600 billion in mandatory defence cuts (referred to as “sequestration”) and who, until very recently, had an unemployment rate higher than the national average.

The poll found Iraq and Afghanistan veterans unemployment to be the top concern of most vets, at 88 per cent.

NOW SEE: How The U.S. Invited Iranian Hackers To Attack The Banking System >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.