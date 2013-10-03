WWII Memorial Protestor To RNC Chair: 'Go Do Your Job, Idiot'

A lot of hoopla

has been made about groups of veterans denied entry into the World War IImemorial in D.C. (though they have subsequently been allowed to tour the memorial).

Despite causing the government shutdown, the GOP has incredibly tried to win over the veterans to its side. Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus showed up on scene to make a public offer to fund the memorial for 30 days.

Not everyone is down for their cause, though.

At least one protester reminded Priebus the shut down was in part his own party’s fault.

HuffPo reporter Ryan J. Reilly tweeted:

“Go do your job, idiot!” — protestor to @Reince at WWII Memorial pic.twitter.com/izpW8btdHR

— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) October 2, 2013

Tom Scocca of Gawker fleshes out how some protesters may perceive the sudden congressional presence: “the lawmakers who voted to shut down the government went to the World War II Memorial to demand it be opened for the veterans’ sake — an act of civil disobedience against themselves.”

