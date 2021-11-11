13 striking photos of soldiers and civilians commemorating Veterans Day

Doc Spresser, of Frankford, Delaware, who served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970, looks up at ‘The Three Soldiers’ statue while visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day in Washington, November 11, 2020. Kevin LaMarque/Reuters

Thursday is Veteran's Day, a holiday where Americans celebrate and honor those who have served.

Originally called “Armistice Day,” it was first observed by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919.

Here are 13 photos show the way veteran, active duty soldiers, and civilians honor the special day.

Veterans Day is a holiday where Americans celebrate and honor those who have served.

The holiday originally started as a day to remember the sacrifices of American troops during World War I. Originally called “Armistice Day,” it was first observed by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919.

In 1954, Congress and President Dwight D. Eisenhower passed a bill that made the holiday official. The name “Armistice Day” was changed to “Veterans Day” to honor all veterans from all of America’s wars.

“For generations, millions of Americans have answered the call to serve – taking the sacred oath to defend and preserve our Nation’s ideals of liberty and democracy,” President Joe Biden said in a Nov. 9 proclamation. “These patriots represent the best of us. On Veterans Day, we honor their service, dedication, and valor and are forever grateful for their sacrifice.”

These photos show the way veteran, active duty soldiers, and civilians celebrate Veterans Day.

Veterans Day started first as a day to remember the sacrifices of American troops during WWI – here, an effigy of ex-Kaiser Wilhelm is carried by crowds during an impromptu parade on Armistice Day in New York in 1918. An effigy of ex-Kaiser Wilhelm is carried aloft by crowds during an impromptu parade on Armistice Day in New York, Nov. 11, 1918 Associated Press These two women, saluting at a Veterans Day parade in 2001, served as army nurses during WWII. World War II army nurses Doris Dalisky, 82, left, and Marie Parker, 81, from Kent, Wash., salute as the flag passes as they watch the annual Veteran’s Day parade in Auburn, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2001. AP Photo/Cheryl Hatch Prayer services and ceremonies are common on Veterans Day. American soldiers pray during a ceremony marking Veterans Day at the US Camp Eggers in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2009. American soldiers pray during a ceremony marking Veterans Day at the U.S. Camp Eggers in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2009 Associated Press US soldiers, sailors, and airmen around the world observe Veteran’s Day, even on active duty in war zones. These US soldiers attended a ceremony commemorating Veterans Day at the Bagram airfield north of Kabul in 2011. U.S. soldiers attend a ceremony celebrating Veterans Day at the Bagram airfield north of Kabul November 11, 2011 Reuters Remembering loved ones lost to war is important for many people. This mother visited her son’s grave at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day in 2011. Alison Malachowski, left, mother of Marines Staff Sgt. James M. Malachowski is consoled by Susanne Muller of Vermont in front of Sgt. Malachowski’s grave at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., as the nation observe Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2011. Associated Press Parades are very common, with the biggest being in New York City. Here, members of the armed forces hold a US flag during NYC’s Veterans Day parade in 2015. Members of the U.S. armed forces hold a U.S. flag during the Veteran’s Day parade in New York November 11, 2015 Reuters Parades aren’t just made up of soldiers and veterans. Children march during many parades, such as these children at the Veterans Day parade in New York City in 2016. Children march during the Veteran’s Day parade in New York, U.S., November 11, 2016 Reuters Remembrance is an important part of Veterans Day. Here, a man reaches up to touch a name upon the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC in 2017. A man reaches up to touch a name upon the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, the day before Veterans Day, in Washington U.S., November 10, 2017. Reuters Paying respects to friends and comrades lost on the battlefield is a sacred duty to veterans. Army Sgt. James Luong of Chandler, Arizona, kneels at the grave of a friend at Arlington National Cemetery a day before Veterans Day in 2017. Army Sgt. James Luong of Chandler, Arizona, kneels at the grave of a friend at Arlington National Cemetery a day before Veterans Day in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 10, 2017 Reuters Veterans Day is also a good day to teach younger generations about the sacrifices people have made. This 4-year-old shares his name, Hunter, with the grandfather he’s bringing flowers to at Arlington in 2017. Hunter Fotopoulos, 4, brings flowers to the grave of his grandfather Hunter Bryant as his mother, Yvonne Bryant, stands at his side during a visit to Arlington National Cemetery a day before Veterans Day, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 10, 2017 Reuters Civilians often frequent public war memorials to honor loved ones. A man visits the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall where his brother’s name is engraved during Veterans Day on November 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images National monuments and public places are often decorated in red, white, and blue to honor those who served. The Oculus transit hub at One World Trade Center turns on its new LED lights in red, white, and blue in honor of Veterans Day in New York City. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images Veterans Day is also an important time for veterans to remember their experiences and pass down their stories to younger people. Frank Siekmann, who served as a Pharmacist’s Mate First Class with the U.S. Navy assigned to the Marines in WWII at Okinawa and China looks a photo of himself from his time in WWII, being held by Rev. Dr. Colleen G. Kristula, Chaplain at The Lutheran Home at Topton in 2020. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images