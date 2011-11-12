Big, Beautiful Pictures Of New York's Moving Veterans Day March

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Today, November 11, over 20,000 participants came together to honour America’s military service men and women. The parade, an annual tradition, began at 10 AM with a memorial ceremony and then commenced from Madison Square Park at 23rd St up Fifth Avenue until 43rd St.The parade is an opportunity for people to honour U.S. Veterans. It is also used by Veteran and Military groups and advocacy organisations to communicate some of their top priorities and key messages to a large audience. Many speakers and signs focused on the need to provide jobs and support to veterans and to remember to honour them not just on Veterans Day.



It was an emotional day and the parade was stunning.

In case you missed it, we got lots of pics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.