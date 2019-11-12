Chick-fil-A and Starbucks are giving away free food and coffee for Veterans Day

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Chick-fil-A and Starbucks are giving away free food and coffee on Veterans Day.

National chains including Chick-fil-A and Starbucks are honouring Veterans Day on Monday by giving out free food and coffee to military members and their families.

Chick-fil-A’s offers vary by location. In Atlanta, for example, select locations will give away free meals between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to active military members, veterans, and their immediate families.

In Alabama and New Jersey, select Chick-fil-A restaurants are offering free chicken sandwiches to active military members and veterans from 10:30 a.m. to close.

Starbucks, meanwhile, is offering the same deal nationwide: free coffee for all veterans, active service members, and their spouses.

Starbucks is also planning to donate $US0.25 for every cup of coffee sold on Monday. The proceeds will be split equally between two veteran-focused non-profits: Team Rubicon and Team Red, White and Blue.

