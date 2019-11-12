Chick-fil-A and Starbucks are giving away free food and coffee for Veterans Day

- Chick-fil-A and Starbucks are honouring Veterans Day on Monday by giving free food and coffee to military members and their families.
- Chick-fil-A’s free-food offers vary by locations. Some restaurant are offering free chicken sandwiches all day, while others are giving away free meals during dinner hours.
- Starbucks is offering free coffee to all veterans, active service members, and their spouses.
National chains including Chick-fil-A and Starbucks are honouring Veterans Day on Monday by giving out free food and coffee to military members and their families.
Chick-fil-A’s offers vary by location. In Atlanta, for example, select locations will give away free meals between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to active military members, veterans, and their immediate families.
In Alabama and New Jersey, select Chick-fil-A restaurants are offering free chicken sandwiches to active military members and veterans from 10:30 a.m. to close.
Starbucks, meanwhile, is offering the same deal nationwide: free coffee for all veterans, active service members, and their spouses.
Starbucks is also planning to donate $US0.25 for every cup of coffee sold on Monday. The proceeds will be split equally between two veteran-focused non-profits: Team Rubicon and Team Red, White and Blue.
