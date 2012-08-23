Veterans Affairs Spent $52,000 On This Crappy Video For HR

Photo: Department of Veterans Affairs / YouTube

Stars & Stripes is reporting that the Department of Veterans Affairs spent a grand total of $52,000 on this video played at a conference for employees. The point? An actor imitating George C. Scott’s performance in Patton is the master of ceremonies as a number of Human Resources professionals explain the importance of the VA to employees of the VA currently attending a VA conference.



The House Committee on Veterans Affairs got a hold of the video and released it to the public.

At 15 minutes long and $52,000 in total, that comes to $3,500 per minute. Was it worth it? Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now, check out what Afghanistan is really like right now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.