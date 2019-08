Jim, a 92-year-old World War II veteran who has never been to a zoo, always dreamed of meeting a lion. The Bowmanville Zoo in Canada helped make his dream come true.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.