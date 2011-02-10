Veteran GOP Senator Attacks The Tea Party By Saying He Doesn't Want Any "Nuts" In The Senate

Photo: AP

Six-term Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) is apparently getting a little bit testy about Tea Party-types.”We don’t need nuts in the United States Senate, we need fiscal conservatives,” Hatch told The Atlantic this morning. “We’ve got some nuts on the other side and every once in a while we may find some on our side.”



It’s not totally clear who Hatch is talking about, but he might be referring to new Tea Party-backed senators that routed incumbent Republicans in 2010. Hatch, who could face a similar primary challenge in 2012, got a lukewarm reception at a Tea Party Express town hall, the AP reports.

Hatch’s fellow six-termer Sen. Dick Lugar (R-IN), another Tea Party target, has taken a more abrupt approach. In a recent interview, the moderate Indiana Republican told Tea Partiers to “get real.”

