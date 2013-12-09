Veteran DC Police Officer Being Investigated For Possibly Running A Prostitution Ring

A veteran Washington D.C. police officer is suspected of running a prostitution ring after police found a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing in his apartment,

The Washington Post reports.

Police visited the home of the unnamed officer, who has been on the force for 24 years, after detectives learned that a missing 16-year-old girl might be at his home.

Authorities discovered the missing girl as well as an 18-year-old girl and confiscated various items including “a mirror with names written on it and that the 16-year-old told police that the names were of women who had worked as prostitutes.”

From the Post:

According to court documents, the [16-year-old] girl told police that she had gone to the officer’s apartment at least twice and that the officer took nude photos of her wearing sparkly high-heeled shoes and showed them to a potential customer. The man liked the photos, and was scheduled to meet her and pay $US80 for sex, the girl told police. Of that, she said, $US20 was to go to the officer. The girl said that the officer was to pay for her hairstyle, shoes and new clothes, and that her working name would be “Juicy.” It was not clear whether the girl ever met the customer. The girl said that six other women worked out of the apartment and that advertisements were posted on the Internet site backpage.com, the documents said.

(h/t @mitchprothero)

