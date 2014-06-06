This US Veteran Created A Wheelchair That's Built Like A Tank

Combat veteran Brad Soden, inspired by his wife’s paralysis, has created a fleet of wheelchairs that are built more like tanks than traditional wheelchairs.

Tankchairs are equipped with heavy duty treads that allow for movement across all terrains.

Soden, who never went to college or studied engineering, builds tankchairs with the singular focus of helping everyone live their lives as fully as they did before they lost the ability to walk.

To match this dedication, tankchairs can be outfitted with special features depending upon individual needs such as increased breaking ability or seats that can recline back.

Tankchairs start at $US19,500. Below are some GIFs of the chairs in action.

Tankchairs have built in suspension that allow the chairs to roll over curbs and obstacles with relative ease.

This suspension, along with 12 and a half inch wide treads, allow the chair to pass through most terrain with ease.

Two motors give the chair enough power to move up snow covered hills.

Soden’s aim is to provide users the ability to live their lives however they may like.

His customers include children, officers and firefighters, and returning soldiers who had been injured in the line of duty.

