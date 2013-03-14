Veterans Have To Wait Even Longer For Medical Service Than You Think

A graphic out of the centre for Investigative Journalism shows the bureaucratic mess veterans enter when they walk through the doors of any VA establishment.



Lauren Rabaino and Aaron Glantz created the graphic. Glantz noted today that first time vets can expect to add two months to that 273-day wait.

Long wait times are one reason veterans getting ready to leave the service are enthusiastically encouraged to process their VA claims during active duty, when benefit processing is expedited.

Photo: via centre for Investigative Journalism

