A former marine and veteran of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars shot and killed 4 people, including a baby, in Florida, sheriff says

A gunman killed four people near Lakeland, Florida, Sunday morning, officials said.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody after two gunfights with police.

The suspect has been identified as a former marine and veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A former marine shot and killed four people near Lakeland, Florida, on Sunday morning before exchanging gunfire with police, officials said.

The victims included a mother, 33, and her 3-month-old baby boy, who she was holding at the time, as well as the baby’s grandmother, 62, and a 40-year-old man.

An 11-year-old girl was also shot multiple times but survived. She was transferred to a hospital and was in surgery, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody after being shot in a gunfight with sheriff’s deputies, Judd said.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Bryan Riley. Judd said he appeared to be experiencing symptoms of PTSD and was wearing camouflage and body armor.

Judd said there was no known connection between Riley and the victims.

The New York Times reported Riley was a veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.