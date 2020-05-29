A 99-year-old veteran recovered from the coronavirus in time to surprise his granddaughter on her wedding day

Sal Scudieri Sal Scudieri, Vincent Simeone, and Amy Zimmerman Scudieri.

A 99-year-old veteran recovered from the coronavirus in time to surprise his granddaughter at her wedding.

Vincent Simeone from Massachusetts made the appearance on what would have been his late wife’s 100th birthday.

Bride and groom Amy Zimmerman Scudieri and Sal Scudieri told Insider that having him there “meant the world” to them.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 99-year-old coronavirus survivor and war veteran made his granddaughter’s day by making a surprise appearance at her wedding.

Vincent Simeone from Woburn, Massachusetts recovered from the virus just in time to attend the nuptials of Amy Zimmerman Scudieri and Sal Scudieri, which took place on what would have been his late wife Millie’s 100th birthday, May 24.

And the couple told Insider that having him there “meant the world” to them.

“Having Vinny there meant the world to us,” the groom said.

And the veteran managed to keep his appearance a complete surprise.

Sal Scudieri The bride and groom.

“Since we could only have 10 people in the church, Amy had told me her uncles and aunts might be in the parking lot after the wedding ceremony was over,” Sal said.

“But even she didn’t know our friends and, more importantly, her grandfather would be there. Seeing our friends surprised us, but seeing my now grandfather-in-law floored us.”

Amy is Simeone’s third eldest grandchild, but the first of the seven to get married, and he didn’t want to miss the special day.

“He kept telling us he wouldn’t be there for the big day, so when we saw him, we were stunned,” Sal said.

“Looking back, we should have known he was going to be there – there was no way he was going to miss his first grandchild getting married, especially on his late wife’s birthday.”

Simeone fought in World War II and went on to work for 35 years in the US Postal Service.

After being diagnosed with the coronavirus on April 16, he spent two and a half weeks in hospital before recovering and being able to go home on May 7, his granddaughter Heather Simeone confirmed to GMA.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.