A company in Canada posted an incredibly sexist job listing to LinkedIn

It’s a job description you wouldn’t expect to see in 2015, and yet, one web design company in Ontario, Canada, has hearkened back to the “Mad Men” era with a particularly sexist job description.

The job duties for a content writer/SEO specialist position posted about two weeks ago on Vestra Inet’s LinkedIn page include fairly standard things like “Writing website content for new clients” and “Making blog posts on Facebook, Twitter and Google+.”

However, a special note at the bottom of the description says the position requires filling in the responsibilities of a receptionist, “so female candidates are preferred.“

Unsurprisingly, people have already taken to Twitter to air their grievances:

I used to work for #vestrainet. I handled all the SEO, a team of marketers, HR, and the sales team’s schedules. I am NOT surprised at all.

— Meg Fenway (@megfenway) November 23, 2015

Can safely say that there is absolutely no way that @Vestra_Inet will ever get any business from me or my company. https://t.co/yxPrnBkJqv

— Andrew Wencer (@andrewencer) November 23, 2015

@misslau @Vestra_Inet When one of their “professional” tweets is “lol.”, can we expect anything less? I’m sure they know SEO though…

— Kara Bertrand (@karabertrand) November 23, 2015

In Canada, the Human Rights Act of 1985 prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender, race, ethnicity, age, and a number of other grounds.

At the time of this article posting, Vestra Inet has not responded to requests for comment. According to LinkedIn, the position is no longer accepting applications.

