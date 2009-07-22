Vestas Workers Protest Closure Of Turbine Plant

A free copy of a report on the smart grid. [Greentech Research]

Manipulating the environment to prevent climate change is about to get mainstream support. [Energy Source]

Is it time to sell Chinese solar stocks and take profit on gains? [Reuters]

A French company that makes homes more efficient might have to pay utilities for lost revenues. [NYT]

Congress will approve $100 million for researching hydrogen cars. [Wheels]

eMeter raises $32 million from Sequoia and Foundation Capital. [Greentech Media]

Energy Conversion Devices buys Integrated Solar for $16 million. [Reuters]

Workers at a Vestas plant in Isle of Wight have locked themselves in protest over its closure. [FT]

Austria is getting a $71 million grid from Siemens to support electric cars. [Bloomberg]

Opposition to the climate bill is stronger than support. [Grist]

Google execs have a fighter plane to fight climate change. [WSJ]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.