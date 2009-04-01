Vestas Receives Two New Orders For Turbines

Vestas Wind Systems announced two new turbine orders in the past two days.



Yesterday the company said it will deliver 37 V90-2.0 MW turbines, or 74MW worth of wind turbines for Sardinia, Italy. That’s enough to power 50,000 homes when the winds blowing. The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the turbines and a five-year service agreement.The wind turbines will be delivered to a project in the municipality of Bonorvain Sardinia during 2009 and 2010.

The other contract, announced today, is for 76 V90-3.0MW turbines, or 228MW of installed power in Romania. It’s similar terms to the Italian deal, with the first turbine to be installed by year end. The company doesn’t list how many homes could be powered, but we’ll estimate that it’s well over 100,000.

There were no terms attached for either deal.

[Image courtesy of Vestas]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.