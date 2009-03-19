Vestas CEO Says Wind Industry Screwed Until Banks Get It Together (VIDEO)

In an interview with Forbes, Vestas CEO Ditlev Engel says Vestas is building more low wind powered turbines because that’s where 70% of the market it is. But, while demand is strong for turbines, the crippled banks are limiting wind turbine growth.



He also says his company couldn’t have grown any faster in 2008–24% compared to a year ago–than it did without stumbling, but entry by a number of Chinese firms into the wind market ate at the company’s global market share.



Image Courtesy of Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

