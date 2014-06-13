This New Smart Cup Will Display Your Hydration Needs In Real-Time

Explore the future of media as it intersects with technology and changes everything from how we consume information to how we market, invest, socialize, work, live, and play at IGNITION: Future Of Digital. Reserve your seat now »

Just imagine if your cup knew exactly what you were drinking, how many calories you’ve consumed, and how much caffeine is in your system.

Well, that’s about to become a reality.

Vessyl, which is launching a pre-sales campaign today, automatically knows what you’re drinking.

The idea is to help you make smarter, healthier choices in real time. That’s because beverages are the number one source of calories, according to the National Health and Nutrition Education Survey.

Once you pour any liquid into the cup, the Vessyl’s sensors will detect a variety of things. Within a matter of seconds — seriously — it can tell the difference between Coke and Pepsi, and a Starbucks bottled mocha Frappuccino and Starbucks hot chocolate.

Vessyl also knows how many calories are in each drink, total grams of sugar, fat, protein, sodium, and caffeine. It even estimates your hydration needs.

Vessyl has been seven years in the making. Its cofounded by Justin Lee and Jawbone designer Yves Behar. Back in 2007, the team realised there were a lot of devices to track your activity, but none to track your consumption.

“When people track or journal what they consume, the likelihood of achieving health goals is much higher,” Vessyl CEO Justin Lee tells Business Insider. “But with the current method of doing so, like typing into a mobile app or taking pictures, there’s still too much friction.”

Vessyl will retail for $US199, but early backers can get the device for $US99.

Here’s a brief walkthrough.

Vessyl lets you choose different “lenses” that you specifically want to track, like caffeine, calories, sugar, fat, protein, and sodium.

Vessyl also estimates, tracks, and displays your real-time hydration needs. Your “Pryme,” which is the company’s proprietary metric of your hydration needs, is displayed on the cup itself. You simply tilt the cup to activate the display. That blue light at the top means you’re fully hydrated. Throughout the day, that line will fluctuate.

Vessyl

Vessyl also displays your drink on the cup itself. It comes in black and snow white.

