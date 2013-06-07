Superstar Apple Blogger John Gruber Has A New $5 Notes Taking App

Click to see it larger.

Superstar Apple blogger John Gruber has teamed up with designer Dave Wiskus and developer Brent Simmons to made a simple notes taking app called Vesper.



It’s available in the App Store, and it’s $4.99. You can download it here.

But, before you go and download, be aware that it has many limitations compared to notes taking apps that you can get for free, or even come with the iPhone.

We have not downloaded the app ourselves yet, we’ve just read Federico Viticci’s review of the app at MacStories. You, too, should read his review if it’s of interest to you. Gruber, Wiskus, and Simmons did a podcast with Rene Ritchie at iMore if you want to go in-depth about the app.

Here’s the abridged review/information on the app.

Gruber was the “director” of the application. Wiskus was the designer. Simmons was the developer. So, it’s Gruber’s idea. He has the final say on how it looks. Wiskus implemented Gruber’s vision. Simmons built it. All three were collaborating along the way. Gruber says, “we’ve gotten all the way to 1.0 without having a single unresolved argument, despite the three of us being very opinionated.”

In addition to those three, they had their superstar app-making friends helping out. Loren Brichter, the man behind Letterpress was an advisor. Craig Hockenberry, the guy behind Twitterific, was also an advisor.

So, what is it? It’s just a notes taking app. It does not sync, which makes it faster, but more limited. So, if you take a note on your iPhone, that’s the only place you’ll get it. It’s not on the web, it’s not on the iPad, it’s not on the Mac. Down the road, syncing could be added. (If you really want a back up, you can email the notes to yourself.)

Gruber says the goal was to make the app great for the iPhone. When you think about it, you always have your iPhone on you, so a lack of syncing isn’t the end of the world.

This is the first iteration, and more will be added later. He also says he expects to take advantage of things Apple announces next week for iOS 7 at WWDC.

The name is comes from the cocktail James Bond drinks. Gruber is a big Bond fan.

As for the $5 price, Gruber foreshadowed the pricing on his popular site Daring Fireball when he linked to a story from April yesterday about app pricing titled “$5 isn’t expensive for an app.”

He included the following excerpt: “But, to a certain extent, it’s become a catch-22: Developers are pricing their apps too cheaply, because that’s what they think people will actually pay. And so long as they’re right, we as cheap customers are having a negative impact on a lot of both real and potential businesses.”

