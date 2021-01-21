State capitols braced for violent, pro-Trump protests on Inauguration Day, but barely anyone showed up

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images A man waves and American flag as he walks outside the Missouri State Capitol building on January 20, 2021 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered at state capitol buildings nationwide today to protest the presidential election results and the inauguration of President Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

State capitols across the US prepared for violent protests after the US Capitol siege on January 6.

Many leaders expected pro-Trump loyalists to protest President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

National Guard troops deployed to state government buildings, but hardly any protesters showed up.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

State capitols across the US heavily were heavily fortified in advance of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, but relatively few protesters even showed up.

On January 6, exactly two weeks before the presidential inauguration, pro-Trump rioters breached the US Capitol in a violent insurrection resulting in the deaths of several protesters and police officers. The protesters travelled from across the country to try to stop Congress from officially certifying Biden as the winner of the presidential election. They briefly took over the building, but Congress ultimately certified Biden’s victory late into the night.

Some pro-Trump extremists also converged on state capitols and lawmakers’ homes in several cities across the US that day, and leaders braced for more violence ahead of the inauguration.

After the Michigan capitol received bomb threats less than a week after the US Capitol insurrection, the state’s attorney general declared the building unsafe.

“My job is not to provide state employees & residents or other visitors to our Capitol with a false sense of security, especially given the current state of affairs in Michigan and around the nation,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wrote. “I repeat-the Michigan Capitol is not safe.”

But for as much time and preparation that went into securing the safety of state capitols across the US for Biden’s inauguration, very few protesters actually showed up. Only one state, Colorado, saw any real scuffles as protesters set an American flag aflame.

Insider collected scenes from 23 state capitols across the country from local journalists and pedestrians:

New York

Mark Leggiero is the one lone Trump supporter out in front of the NYS Capitol. He says he expected a few thousand ppl here and is disappointed. He said he drove 45 minutes for a peaceful protest pic.twitter.com/hDtCLYFpLq — Morgan Mckay (@morganfmckay) January 20, 2021

Colorado

Scene at the Capitol right now. Flags were burned by protesters and the fires were put out by police. pic.twitter.com/6UuxO63SfC — Alayna Alvarez (@alaynaEalvarez) January 20, 2021

Michigan

At 12 Noon the scene outside of the Michigan State Capitol is a quiet one. Just a handful of demonstrators out along S. Capitol Avenue. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/JCedFflugr — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) January 20, 2021

Arizona

About a dozen Trump supporters out at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix today. “For me, this is a day of mourning,” said Lori Hatley, a 56-year-old parking enforcement worker who drove out from Escondido, Calif. pic.twitter.com/ES5MOuV6f9 — Jaweed Kaleem (@jaweedkaleem) January 20, 2021

Texas

Outside the Texas State Capitol things have remained peaceful. Mainly President Biden and Vice President Harris supporters are out celebrating #Inauguration2021 They tell me that they are embracing the “new America that is upon us.” pic.twitter.com/spxQ7vxlXy — Kacey Bowen (@KaceyonFox7) January 20, 2021

Nebraska

3 protesters have showed up at the State Capitol Building in support of the now former President. One flag reading “Biden is not my President” @NTVNEWS pic.twitter.com/s9RH86bQHL — Jay Shatara (@JShataraTV) January 20, 2021

Wisconsin

Windows are still boarded up on the first floor of the State Capitol, stop gates set up earlier in the week are open.

Three people circling the building with signs; I read “give me liberty or give me COVID-19” on one of them. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/wBKR3e48yB — Elise Romas (@EliseRomasNBC15) January 20, 2021

Washington

So far a quiet day on the state Capitol Campus in Olympia, @wastatepatrol says. Really no protest presence I could see, either. #waleg pic.twitter.com/UfSRdI6QX5 — Melissa Santos (@MelissaSantos1) January 20, 2021

California

“F*** Trump.

F*** Biden too.

They don’t give a F*** about you.” Roughly 60 demonstrators are marching from the California State Capitol towards Tower Bridge @kcranews pic.twitter.com/i6MJz5WhBy — Vicki Gonzalez (@VickiGonzaleztv) January 20, 2021

Connecticut

As @POTUS Joe Biden is sworn in, all's quiet at the State Capitol in Hartford. Blue-and-orange temporary fencing surrounds the ornate building. There are snipers. All put in place after FBI warning of armed protests in wake of #CapitolRiots. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/4J8LVYYUiM — Dave Mager (@DaveMagerNews) January 20, 2021

Kentucky

The Kentucky National Guard is here at the Kentucky State Capitol. The FBI had warned there could be protests at all 50 state Capitols today. So far, we aren’t seeing any of that in Frankfort. pic.twitter.com/xI02jo9wsn — Amber Smith (@ambersmithtv) January 20, 2021

Pennsylvania

A lone Joe Biden supporter is the only person present on the steps of the Pa. State Capitol building other than a row of Capitol police on Inauguration Day 2021. @PennLive #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/Okdt1p0Uup — Sean Simmers (@SeanSimmers) January 20, 2021

Tennessee

The Capitol this morning is quiet on Inauguration Day. One man is standing at the steps and that is it. Otherwise, state troopers are guarding the building. pic.twitter.com/9qsuMRXmuF — Emily R. West (@emwest22) January 20, 2021

Georgia

Three protestors outside Georgia’s Capitol. pic.twitter.com/fFWVtFXtmk — Martin Savidge (@MartinSavidge) January 20, 2021

New Hampshire

All quiet at the State House — two protestors out front. A third person was here, but he told press he was leaving to go skiing. #nhprinauguration #nhpolitics #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/kxyfJmbg92 — Dan Tuohy (@tuohy) January 20, 2021

Nevada

The scene just outside Nevada’s capitol complex in Carson City ~ half hour until the Biden’s inauguration kicks off. So far, just two older guys – Brandon and Matt – with signsflags who are frustrated that more people have not showed up. pic.twitter.com/rq2P0opYcs — Colton Lochhead (@ColtonLochhead) January 20, 2021

Utah

GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images Utah National Guardsmen stand guard at the Utah State Capitol building to provide security in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 20, 2021. – The FBI has reported there have been threats of violence at State Capitols through out the United States on inauguration of US President Joe Biden.

Kansas

Two protestors on the southeast corner of the Kansas Statehouse. One told me he was disappointed so few people showed up. #kakenews #ksleg pic.twitter.com/F2LTpozCOZ — Pilar Pedraza TV (@PilarPedrazaTV) January 20, 2021

North Carolina

The grounds of the State Capitol in Raleigh are quiet and blanketed by law enforcement who stand prepared for any Inauguration Day disruptions. Have only seen two protestors in the area, older gentleman standing on sidewalk wearing Trump and USA shirts. #ncpol pic.twitter.com/vZ2FQiWDZe — Brian Gordon (@BrianSamuel92) January 20, 2021

Vermont

One dude, Frank, showed up to VT Satehouse today, not to protest the election, but getting stiffed by AT&T #vtpoli pic.twitter.com/EtCNBcHjIx — Kevin McCallum (@KevinMcCallum7d) January 20, 2021

Minnesota

For those wondering: Calm at the MN Capitol. pic.twitter.com/XnoqLLHo3a — Dave Orrick (@DaveOrrick) January 20, 2021

New Mexico

Missouri

Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images Supporters of Donald Trump demonstrate outside the Missouri State Capitol building on January 20, 2021 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered at state capitol buildings nationwide today to protest the presidential election results and the inauguration of President Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

The demonstrations in Jefferson City are modest, at best. A handful of Trump supporters, two guys with upside down flags on the Capitol steps, a few people with a non-partisan group calling for healing. pic.twitter.com/SydjDcDi48 — Jonathan Ahl (@JonathanAhl) January 20, 2021



Expanded Coverage Module: capitol-siege-module

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.