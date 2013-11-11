Very Few Goldman Sachs Bankers Will Be Promoted To Managing Director In Australia: Report

Very few execs in Australia are expected to be promoted to managing director. Photo: Getty/Chris Hondorus

A Fairfax report says so far, only one Goldman Sachs banker in Australia will be promoted to managing director.

The investment bank promotes executive directors to the higher level once every two years. Citing unnamed sources the report said — so far — only head of real estate investment banking Alexi Antolovich would get the nod.

The small number of candidates — who are selected by the head office in New York — is due to the already large number of MDs in Australia, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs is remaining tight-lipped until the announcement is made “in the middle of this week”.

“We don’t have any comment until the official announcement is released,” Sydney-based Goldman Sachs spokesperson Hayley Morris told Business Insider.

There’s more here.

Now read: One Of Goldman Sachs’ Veteran Recruiting Execs Explains What It Takes To Get Hired

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.